Unveiling the tranquil oasis of Clarthware pottery and art studio in Chennai

CHENNAI: Shreya Chajjed has always felt a long-standing bond with Mother Earth. Being a studio potter, the process of delicately moulding elements of nature like the fire clay from earth, air and water keeps her grounded.

“I find purpose in the art of making, where I get to understand the elements of nature through the process of pottery,” says Shreya. She also practices interdisciplinary art and graphic design.

Shreya Chajjed

Now 27, Shreya has been exploring art in different ways from her early days. Her interdisciplinary oeuvre has mostly focused on art as a way to explore the ‘self’ as she most often engages in the process of introspection and catharsis. “Pottery for me was a new medium, which I took up only in the year 2019,” she says.

The contemporary artist has done her Bachelor of Visual Arts in Painting from Stella Maris College in Chennai, and her Master of Fine Arts in Contemporary Art Practices from Bengaluru.

Handmade stonewares made by Shreya

There lies a rather tranquil space in the lanes of the bustling neighbourhood of Purasawalkam, with a fragrance of petrichor enveloping the room, which has a sparkling chime in the corners after the baking of ceramic pots. Clarthware is the name of the pottery and art studio founded by Shreya in 2021.

Shreya explains, “⁠My studio is more like a community space. I try to make and share my learnings through teaching, with an aim to build a community of artists who can learn from one another. We teach, take beginner-friendly workshops and courses, host small events, and have people coming in to engage in the process of pottery. We also host community meet-ups to connect everybody back to the medium.”

She finds the art of pottery to be endless and therapeutic. “It’s healing and so vast that there is no end to the medium's exploration,” Shreya states.

The courses conducted at Clarthware can also help one to set up their own space, or start their independent pottery venture. “Our courses vary from the basics of wheel throwing, to even a creative course that helps one look at the medium creatively,” she explains.

The workshops are usually two hours long, with the courses lasting between eight to fourteen days each. With flexible timing, Clarthware pottery and art studio is open from Tuesday to Sunday.