Experience musical mastery: Join SAM's unique summer camp for immersive blend of eastern and western music education

CHENNAI: Swarnabhoomi Academy of Music (SAM) will host their summer camp from June 29 to July 1. Participants can expect more than just learning new skills; they'll have the opportunity to jam with other passionate musicians and grow musically in a supportive and enjoyable environment. What sets SAM apart is its unique approach to music education, blending the Indian Gurukula system with Western music pedagogy.

SAM also hosts world-class artists from around the globe as teaching faculty. Students live on campus alongside their teachers, creating a comprehensive and immersive music education experience.

Since its inception, SAM has been nurturing some of the country's finest talent due to its commitment to world-class music standards. Each year, SAM welcomes visitors to experience campus life during its three-day camps, held midway through the semesters.

At the upcoming summer camp, participants engage in workshops, and classes, and reside on campus to immerse themselves in the experience. For Summer '24, SAM has assembled a diverse faculty from around the globe, including notable figures from India.

Graciela Chin A Loi (voice faculty), Jakob Zimmermann (piano faculty), Lucas Baret (guitar), Manukrishnan (drum), and Alex Lofoco (bass) are some of the faculties that will be present at the camp. For details, call 8925847088.