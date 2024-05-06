Expectant mothers need extra caution, say doctors

CHENNAI: The adverse impact of the rising heat wave puts pregnant women at greater risk, even though people across all age groups can get affected, leading to doctors advising caution. Doctors emphasise that pregnant women need to be more careful because of the changes their bodies undergo during pregnancy.

The hospitals in the city are reportedly witnessing a surge in the cases of heat exhaustion and dehydration cases among pregnant women. Especially those with co-morbidities such as diabetes and hypertension are at higher risk of complications due to the heat stroke, say doctors.

“Most of the cases that we receive are related to dehydration and heat exhaustion in pregnant women. Obviously, the heat wave is becoming a bigger concern during the gestation period, which worsens in the case of diabetics. The advisory of not stepping out in the sun gains more importance for pregnant women as they tend to lose water from the body more quickly than others. They are also prone to suffer from heat stroke. It is important for them to keep a check on all the health parameters,” says Dr K Kalaivani, director of the Institute of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Egmore.

Hormonal changes during the gestation period make pregnant women vulnerable to various heat-related problems. “Pregnant women have a higher body temperature higher than non-pregnant women due to secretion of the hormone progesterone. They tend to have excess sweating issue, dehydration or urinary tract infection issues. Itching and other related problems are also common,” says Dr Sandhya Vasan Head - Senior Consultant of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at SIMS Hospital.

Doctors advise good dietary intake and enough hydration to reduce the risks of heat stroke among pregnant women. “Drink at least drink 3 litres of water daily. Other forms of fluids can be taken as per the advice of the concerned doctors. They can have tender coconut water if they don’t have diabetes,” adds Dr Sandhya.

Keeping a good hydrating regimen helps to stabilise electrolytes in the body, doctors say. “Having jeera water, fenugreek seeds soaked water and citrus juices after food can also help. A high-fibre diet is important to avoid constipation. Wear light-coloured cotton clothes that are loose to fit. Sunscreen is also suggested to stay protected against UV rays,” Dr Sandhya added.