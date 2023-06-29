Exam for typewriting, shorthand to be held in 2nd week of Aug

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), a wing of the State Higher Education Department, has issued a notification that the technical exams including typewriting, shorthand and Computer on Office Automation (COA) will be held from the second week of August.



Last date for students and candidates to apply for the COA exam was July 9. For typewriting, shorthand and accountancy, students have to submit their applications on or before July 21.



Theory exam for COA will be held on August 5, and the next day will be practical exam. The shorthand high speed exam will be held between August 12 and 13. Exams for shorthand at junior, intermediate and senior levels will be held on August 19-20.



Accountancy for both senior and junior levels will be organised on August 21. Typewriting exams will be held for pre-juniors and juniors on August 26 and 27 respectively. Exams for senior and high-speed typewriting exams will be conducted on September 2 and 3 respectively.



The results for COA exam will be published on September 15. For typewriting, shorthand and accounting exams, results will be declared on October 27.

