EX Special DGP Rajesh Das moves MHC to transfer the case against him

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) posted the plea of Rajesh Das, Ex-Special Director General of Police (DGP) seeking to transfer of case against him for the offence under Prohibition of Women Harrasment Act.

Rajesh Das moved the MHC seeking to transfer the case against him from Villupuram district court to any other sessions court.

Justice G Jayachandran posted the matter to January 2, for hearing.

Villupuram Chief Judicial Magistrate sentenced Rajesh Das to three year imprisonment for harrassing women IPS officer. Aggrieved by the sentence Rajesh Das, approached the Villupuram Principal district court.

While the pronouncement of judgement in his appeal is pending before the Principal court, Rajesh Das approached MHC to transfer the case from appellate court to some other sessions court, as the appellate court without hearing his contentions had decided to pronounce the judgment, said the petitioner

Rajesh Das also contended that the mind of the appellate court is influenced by the huge adverse publicity against him.

Hence, the appellate remedy before the Villupuram court is illusory and sought to transfer the case.