Ex-AIADMK MLA Ravikumar dies in road accident near Red Hills

CHENNAI: Former AIADMK MLA E Ravikumar, 63, died in a road accident near Seemavaram village in neighbouring Tiruvallur on Monday morning when the car which he was driving rammed into a lorry that was going in front of them.

His wife, Nirmala, who is also a former MLA, sustained severe injuries and is currently under treatment at a government hospital.

The Red Hills Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police said that the former MLA and his wife were returning to their house at Thiruvenkatapuram near Ponneri after dropping their daughter at her medical college in Chennai.

The accident took place around 9 am on Monday along the Minjur-Vandalur Outer Ring Road when Ravikumar who was driving the car reportedly rammed it into a lorry that was going in front of them.

Both were severely injured. Passersby informed the police and helped the police to send them to the government hospital where Ravikumar was declared brought dead, police said.

Ravikumar represented the Ponneri constituency in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and his wife represented the Dindigul constituency.

Ravikumar was a MGR Mandram functionary, in the Tiruvallur district.