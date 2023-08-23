Everyone has the right to condemn a Guv exceeding his limits: Maran

CHENNAI: Former union minister Dayanidhi Maran on Wednesday said that everyone has the right to condemn a governor exceeding his Constitutional limits.

Talking to media persons while inspecting development works in his constituency, Dayanidhi Maran said, "A governor is exceeding his authority without understanding people's issues. Everyone has the right to condemn a governor exceeding his limits."

Adding that the job of the governor was that of a postman, the Central Chennai MP said, "It is a retirement post. They are appointed post-retirement. If they cause discomfort to parties opposing the BJP, they might be rewarded with vice president or other posts in the union government."

Accusing incumbent TN governor R N Ravi of causing unnecessary problems, Maran said, "He (Ravi) is a governor. How did he organize his daughter's wedding at the Raj Bhavan in Ooty? What right does he have to organize the event at the expense of the state government.? We could also raise that question?"

Slamming former AIADMK minister D Jayakumar for his critique of the August 20 hunger strike led by minister Udhayanidhi Stalin against NEET, the DMK MP said that Jayakumar was speaking out of frustration.

Seeking to know if Jayakumar or his son who was the former South Chennai MP do anything for the people of their constituency, Maran said that the 'India; alliance would win in 2024 and a Prime Minister identified by our Chief Minister M K Stalin would form government and they would definitely secure exemption from NEET for Tamil Nadu.

Reacting to the comment of state BJP president K Annamalai daring minister Udhayandhi Stalin to resign his MLA post and clear UPSC exam, the Central Chennai MP said, "Is he a leader enough? He is trying to divert public attention from people's issues."