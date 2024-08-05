Evening rains to continue in Chennai for next two days

CHENNAI: Heavy rain drenched various parts of the capital city on Sunday and the wet weather is likely to continue for the next two days under the influence of a trough over coastal Tamil Nadu.

In addition, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a yellow warning for several districts of Tamil Nadu predicting heavy rain for the next 24 hours.

A north-south trough is seen in the lower tropospheric levels over coastal Tamil Nadu. Various parts of the city including Tiruvottriyur, Tondiarpet, Ekkatuthangal, Kodambakkam, Mylapore and Guindy experienced a sudden downpour along with strong winds.

The weather department has predicted light to moderate rain to occur over the city and suburbs for the next two days during evening or night hours.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Cuddalore, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts for the next 24 hours and yellow warning issued for the same by the RMC.

Also, light to moderate rain will to occur over the rest of the State for the next few days. Additionally, thunderstorms and wind warnings were issued for Tamil Nadu.

Wind speed is likely to reach 30 kmph to 40 kmph.

Meanwhile, squally weather with wind speeds of 35 kmph to 45 kmph and sometimes gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over the Gulf of Mannar, south Tamil Nadu coast and the adjoining Comorin area.

The fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till August 8 (Thursday) and the trawlers in deep sea are urged to return to the shore at the earliest.