Even world famous Marina beach struggles with stray cattle menace

CHENNAI: Considered one of the best places to relax and unwind, beaches aren’t an exception to the menace of stray cattle in the city. The cattle roam around munching on food wastes near stalls, fighting among themselves for left-out food and scaring people.

The visitors to the beach who want to escape from the maddening crowds of the roads see that the sandy stretches are no different from roads of the city where free-roaming cattle scare people. A visit to catch a cool breeze during a hot summer soon turns out to be a regular affair of running to safety because of the cattle menace.

The risk of aggressive cattle attacking the people is high on the beaches, says R Ramesh, a civic activist. “Beaches are favourite places for the aged people and kids. Their safety is at stake and the corporation needs to give a thorough look into this. But despite repeated complaints being filed in the Namma Chennai app and social media no action has been taken,” added Ramesh.

On Sunday when we visited the beach the cattle were seen roaming around the beach.

“Around 7 pm when I went to the beach one day, a few cows were found straying around. And two among them scared a couple of people by going behind them, maybe looking for food. It was pathetic that where people who came for relaxation had to run in fear. I had to move from the place as soon as the cattle came near me”, said Nidhi Anu Wincent, a frequenter of the Marina beach.

When contacted an official attached to the Greater Chennai Corporation said that he would look into the issue.