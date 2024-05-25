Erode couple held by Elephant Gate police for cheating public promising government jobs

CHENNAI: City Police on Friday arrested a couple from Erode for allegedly cheating the public of several lakhs by promising them government jobs.

Elephant Gate police had registered a case based on a complaint from K Dinesh Kumar (26) of Ariyalyur district who claimed that he paid Rs 9 lakh to the accused to get a government job for his fiance. The accused had given an appointment order to Dinesh Kumar, which was later found out to be fake after which Dinesh Kumar filed a police complaint.

After investigations, Police arrested J Mohan (47) and his wife, M Kousalya (35) - both from Erode district for their involvement in the fraud.

Police seized a laptop, nine cell phones, 34 fake appointment orders, 48 government stamps, eight fake identity cards, and Rs 1.47 lakh cash from the accused.

The accused had cheated public by falsely promising several persons government jobs such as clerks, office assistants and similar jobs.

Special teams have been formed to nab the others who are part of the racket.

The accused were brought to the city on Saturday. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.