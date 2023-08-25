Equipment at Guindy hospital inaugurated

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated the modern medical equipment worth Rs 12.66 crore at Kalaignar Centenary Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Guindy on Thursday.

The equipment include a state-of-the-art 1.5 Tesla MRI machine set up worth Rs 8.72 crore and an intestinal and gastric endoscope worth Rs 3.94 crore. According to the minister, the MRI machine set up, that has special features like biometric and autopilot mode for patient handling, is the first to be used in the State.

The minister said that more than 500 out-patients and 100 in-patients are being treated every day at the hospital since its inception. As many as 117 surgeries have been performed in 65 days and the hospital will also have 15 operation theatres. Overall, the hospital is equipped with medical equipment worth Rs 140 crore, he said.

He announced that all the government hospitals will be provided with MRI equipment and work is going on to set up new MRI scans at Tenkasi, Tirupattur, Ariyalur, and Kallakurichi.

He clarified that the Omandurar Government General Hospital won’t become the Secretariat.

Drinking water facility to be available soon at Nagapattinam Medical College: Health Min

Responding to the queries on the unavailability of drinking water in Nagapattinam and Namakkal medical colleges, the minister said the government is looking at constructing a well solve the issue. He alleged that the Nagappatinam medical college, which requires 15 lakh litres of water, was built in an area where there is no water even if a 1,000 feet borewell is made.

He alleged that the neighbourhood land belongs to a leader from the opposition party which is why the medical college was built there to increase the value of the land. “There is no road facility in the area and about Rs 33 crore would be required to do so. The water facility has to be brought from 100 km, near Cauvery river, which is practically difficult. We are looking at constructing a well to facilitate the drinking water facility and then the steps will be taken to open the colleges,” he said.