EPS hits out TN govt over law and order issues

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday alleged that the law and order has deteriorated under the DMK regime in the state as the criminal elements are having a free-run in the state.

The AIADMK leader, in a statement, noted that the present regime is like a horse,without a saddle, running amok.

And it indicates that time has come to end this government. The people have also awakened and are clear in their thoughts.

Reiterating that crimes against marganalised sections of the society and women were on the rise, while drug peddlers have a free run in the state, Palaniswami said that he has been flagging the issue on multiple occasions and demanded the government to allow the police department to function freely to maintain law and order end ensure the safety of the people.

He demanded the TN government to deploy efficient police personnel to put an end to the drug culture in the state.

If they fail to do so, the people would soon teach them a fitting lesson.