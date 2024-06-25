Enter the enchanting world of Djinns through 'Djinns and Kings: The Curse Of Zoa'

CHENNAI: Shabbeer Ahmed, a popular MC and radio jockey with over a decade of experience, has penned his intriguing ideas and thoughts for the first time in Djinns and Kings: The Curse Of Zoa. He recently visited Chennai to promote the launch of his debut book. Shabbeer expresses, “All of us have so many things to share with the world. Every story deserves to be told, and storytelling is the best way to articulate and visualise our ideas.” He invites readers into a magical world brimming with mystery, long journeys, adventure, and philosophy.

Djinns and Kings: The Curse Of Zoa centers on the mysterious murder of Zoa, a magical aquatic creature, sparking a factional Djinn battle. It follows young Rhuzbeh’s quest to restore the three lost gems called Sanaa and lift Zoa’s curse on the great Djinn city of Afra-Zun.

“Nowadays, people often write about their culture and country. I aimed to broaden horizons by crafting a story that diverges from reality yet maintains a thread connecting it to our world,” he explains. As an RJ, Shabbeer initially struggled to articulate his thoughts. “Today, we often stifle children’s creative thinking and decision-making due to fear of risks. Fictional stories offer creative solutions to real-life problems, expanding their imagination. I believe fiction writing and storytelling are crucial,” he affirms.

Shabbeer Ahmed

A major challenge he faced was that fiction does not follow a fixed path. Fascinated by Djinns, Shabbeer delved deep into the subject, noting that the word Djinn means unseen. “The Djinn most of us know is the blue-coloured one trapped inside a lamp. My book explores various ancient creatures, like a whale being a Djinn,” he explains. Djinns and Kings: The Curse Of Zoa is filled with sun, love, adventure, struggles, and an Eastern tint. “I explore themes like the abuse of love, how the world’s greatest wars stem from it, such as patriotism leading to conflict,” he elaborates, discussing heroism and its responsibilities.

Inspired by Shahnameh, a Persian book of kings, Shabbeer includes nuggets of wisdom at the start of each chapter. “One line, ‘The serpent overcame the eagle,’ symbolises ancient wisdom prevailing over modern thoughts,” he shares, blending references to Indian culture. Completing the book in three years, Shabbeer reflects, “Modern writers write out of love, making their books a labour of love and nourishment for thought.”