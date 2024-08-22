Ensure all items at ration shops are given on same day: AIDWA

CHENNAI: Members of the CPM-affiliated All India Democratic Women Association staged a demonstration on Wednesday demanding supply of all the food items including toor dal and palm oil in the ration shops on the same day.

Addressing the protestors, AIDWA North Chennai district secretary S Bakkiyam alleged that people in Tiruvottiyur, an area mostly inhabited by labourers, have been forced to visit the ration shops multiple times a month to buy rice one day and another day to buy pulses. “Such an issue is prevalent in all the ration shops in Tiruvottiyur. If the workers are forced to visit the shops multiple times, their livelihood gets affected,” she said.

“If a worker visits the shop, they will get rice one day and palm oil another day. To buy pulses, they have to visit the shop yet another day,” she said, demanding the state to ensure the supply of all the ration items on the same day.