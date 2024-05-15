Engineers crucial for nation’s growth: AICTE

CHENNAI: Speaking on higher education in India, Prof TG Sitharam, the chairman of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), said that engineering institutions play a main role in the process of the nation’s growth.

He was addressing an inaugural event of a round table discussion at the premises of SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) in Kattankulathur on Tuesday. The discussion was about “Higher Education in India: Opportunities and Challenges in context of NEP Implementation”.

The event was organised by the Education Promotion Society for India (EPSI) in association with SRMIST. There are a lot of AICTE-approved educational institutions for engineering and over 1.4 million students graduate every year.

Talking about the Indian space venture Chandrayaan, Prof Sitharam said the students graduating from these engineering institutions played a prominent role in the space project.

Speaking about the private institutions, the Pro-Chancellor of SRMIST, Dr P Sathyanarayanan said the nation has come a long way in attributing to the development of the country. Earlier, the government educational institutions used to play a crucial role. But the trend has changed and private institutions are playing a lead role at present, he added.

Further elaborating, he said things were not smooth when it came to launching private institutions as the viewpoint of the private sector lacked the mettle to successfully establish institutions in the field of higher education was common. It is happy to note that the trend is changing, and private institutions have come a long way in the field of education, he said.