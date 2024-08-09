Engineering student in Tiruchy leans on pole while talking over phone, electrocuted

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old college student, who leaned on an electric pole while talking over his mobile phone, was electrocuted in Thottiyam on Thursday evening.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the deceased, Muthukumar of Nachaputhur in Tiruchy, was a third-year student at a private engineering college. On Thursday evening, as he was talking on his mobile phone, he casually leaned on an electric pole nearby. Officials said he suffered an electric shock, and was thrown off several feet.

The report said his parents made several desperate calls to get an ambulance but their efforts were in vain. After that, they took him in a car and rushed to the Musiri government hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The Thittakudi police have registered a case and are investigating. Residents of Nachaputhur alleged that several such incidents have happened in their neighborhood and blamed Tangedco for not properly maintaining the power lines.