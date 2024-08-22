Engineer servicing water recycling plant collapses, dies in Vanagaram

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old service engineer who went to attend a complaint at a water recycling plant in an apartment complex near Vanagaram collapsed and later died at the hospital.

The deceased was identified as Dinesh Kumar of Pallikaranai. He was employed with a firm in Taramani, which installs and services water recycling plants in apartment complexes.

Dinesh Kumar went to the apartment on Ambattur-Vanagaram road for routine service when the incident happened.

One of his co-workers had called his phone to check on him, but he did not attend the calls. One of the residents noticed Dinesh lying unconscious on the floor and sought others’ help.

The residents managed to revive Dinesh, who gained consciousness and was taken to a hospital. However, he later succumbed at the hospital, a police officer said.

The Maduravoyal police recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem examination. Police are yet to ascertain the cause of Dinesh's death and are looking at CCTV footage in the complex.