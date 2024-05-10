EMU trains to skip stoppage in Chennai Central - Arakkonam Section between May 11 and 12

CHENNAI: Southern Railway on Thursday announced that some Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) train services have a change as part of ongoing engineering works in Chennai Central-Arakkonam section between Tiruvalangadu and Arakkonam railway stations, scheduled from 21:00 hrs of May 11 to 06:00 hrs of May 12 (09 Hours).



These are the 17 EMU trains skipping stoppage at Senjipanambakkam, one of the railway stations of the Chennai Central–Arakkonam section of the Chennai Suburban Railway Network:

Train No. 43433, Moore Market Complex – Arakkonam EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 19:30 hrs, will be dealt in fast line between Tiruvallur and Arakkonam, skipping stoppage at Senjipanambakkam on 11th May 2024.

Train No. 43435, Moore Market Complex – Arakkonam EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 19:45 hrs, will be dealt in fast line between Tiruvallur and Arakkonam, skipping stoppage at Senjipanambakkam on 11th May 2024.

Train No. 43437, Moore Market Complex – Arakkonam EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 20:20 hrs, will be dealt in fast line between Tiruvallur and Arakkonam, skipping stoppage at Senjipanambakkam on 11th May 2024.

Train No. 43519, Moore Market Complex – Tiruttani EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 20:10 hrs, will be dealt in fast line between Tiruvallur and Arakkonam, skipping stoppage at Senjipanambakkam on 11th May 2024.

Train No. 43439, Moore Market Complex – Arakkonam EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 21:05 hrs, will be dealt in fast line between Tiruvallur and Arakkonam, skipping stoppage at Senjipanambakkam on 11th May 2024.

Train No. 43441, Moore Market Complex – Arakkonam EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 22:00 hrs, will be dealt in fast line between Tiruvallur and Arakkonam, skipping stoppage at Senjipanambakkam on 11th May 2024.

Train No. 66009, Moore Market Complex – Arakkonam EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 22:45 hrs, will be dealt in fast line between Tiruvallur and Arakkonam, skipping stoppage at Senjipanambakkam on 11th May 2024.

Train No. 43522, Tiruttani – Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Tiruttani at 20:45 hrs, will be dealt in fast line between Arakkonam and Tiruvallur, skipping stoppage at Senjipanambakkam on 11th May 2024.

Train No. 43442, Arakkonam – Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Arakkonam at 21:45 hrs, will be dealt in fast line between Arakkonam and Tiruvallur, skipping stoppage at Senjipanambakkam on 11th May 2024.

Train No. 43524, Tiruttani – Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Tiruttani at 21:45 hrs, will be dealt in fast line between Arakkonam and Tiruvallur, skipping stoppage at Senjipanambakkam on 11th May 2024.

Train No. 43501, Moore Market Complex – Tiruttani EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 03:50 hrs, will be dealt in fast line between Tiruvallur and Arakkonam, skipping stoppage at Senjipanambakkam on 12th May 2024.

Train No. 43402, Arakkonam – Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Arakkonam at 03:45 hrs, will be dealt in fast line between Arakkonam and Tiruvallur, skipping stoppage at Senjipanambakkam on 12th May 2024.

Train No. 43802, Arakkonam – Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Arakkonam at 04:00 hrs, will be dealt in fast line between Arakkonam and Tiruvallur, skipping stoppage at Senjipanambakkam on 12th May 2024.

Train No. 43404, Arakkonam – Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Arakkonam at 04:25 hrs, will be dealt in fast line between Arakkonam and Tiruvallur, skipping stoppage at Senjipanambakkam on 12th May 2024.

Train No. 43502, Tiruttani – Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Tiruttani at 04:30 hrs, will be dealt in fast line between Arakkonam and Tiruvallur, skipping stoppage at Senjipanambakkam on 12th May 2024.

Train No. 43406, Arakkonam – Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Arakkonam at 05:25 hrs, will be dealt in fast line between Arakkonam and Tiruvallur, skipping stoppage at Senjipanambakkam on 12th May 2024.

Train No. 43504, Tiruttani – Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Tiruttani at 05:30 hrs, will be dealt in fast line between Arakkonam and Tiruvallur, skipping stoppage at Senjipanambakkam on 12th May 2024.