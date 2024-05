EMU trains partially cancelled between Chennai Beach - Chengalpattu from May 31 to June 4, check details here

CHENNAI: Several EMUs operated between Chennai Beach and Chengalpattu would be partially cancelled owing to engineering works permitted in Chennai Beach to Villupuram section from 11 am to 3 pm from May 31 to June 4, the Southern Railway said in a statement on Thursday.



Chennai Beach - Chengalpattu EMU local trains leaving Chennai Beach at 9.30 am, 10.56 am, 11.40 am, and 12.40 pm are partially cancelled between Singaperumal Koil and Chengalpattu from May 31 to June 4.

Similarly, Chengalpattu- Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Chengalpattu at 11.30 am, 1 pm, 1.45 pm, 3.05 pm are partially cancelled between Chengalpattu and Singaperumal Koil from May 31 and June 4, added the statement.