EMU trains between Pallavaram and Guduvanchery cancelled; check details

CHENNAI: Southern Railway, Chennai division has announced the cancellation of EMU trains between Pallavaram and Guduvanchery from 03.08.2024 (Thursday) to 14.08.2024 (Wednesday), between 09:30 AM and 1:30 PM due to track maintenance work and the trains will run from Chennai Beach to Pallavaram and Guduvanchery to Chengalpet during above timings.

To facilitate the passengers, the MTC will operate special buses from Pallavaram to Chengalpattu via Guduvancherry, and on the return route from Chengalpattu to Pallavaram via Guduvancherry during the aforementioned period.

Passengers are requested to avail this services and to avoid congestion at the Tambaram Bus Terminal, it is advised that the passengers can board buses from the Irumbuliyur bus stop, Hindu Mission Hospital bus stop and Tambaram Bus Stand for free flow of traffic on GST road.

Furthermore, 175 Police Officers and Police Personnel will be deployed to manage traffic enforcement and Law & Order bandobust duties at places including Pallavaram, Chrompet, Tambaram, Perungalathur, Killambakkam, and Guduvanchery.