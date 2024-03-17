EMU services partially cancelled in Gudur section

CHENNAI: Southern Railway on Saturday announced partial cancellation of EMU train services in Chennai Central and Gudur section between Ponneri and Minjur Railway stations on 18th and 19th March from 09:25 hrs to 11:40 hrs. The services will be cancelled as part of the ongoing engineering works.

Train No. 42011, Moore Market Complex – Gummidipoondi EMU Local leaving Moore Market Complex at 09:30 hrs is partially cancelled between Minjur and Gummidipoondi. Train No. 42601, Chennai Beach – Gummidipoondi EMU Local leaving Chennai Beach at 09:40 hrs is partially cancelled between Ennore and Gummidipoondi.

Train No. 42013, Moore Market Complex – Gummidipoondi EMU Local leaving Moore Market Complex at 10:35 hrs is partially cancelled between Minjur and Gummidipoondi. Train No. 42014, Gummidipoondi – Moore Market Complex EMU Local leaving Gummidipoondi at 09:55 hrs is partially cancelled between Gummidipoondi and Minjur.

Train No. 42604, Gummidipoondi – Chennai Beach EMU Local leaving Gummidipoondi at 10:55 hrs is partially cancelled between Gummidipoondi and Ennore. Train No. 42408, Sullurupeta – Moore Market Complex EMU Local leaving Sullurupeta at 10:00 hrs is partially cancelled between Gummidipoondi and Moore Market Complex, a Southern Railway press release said.