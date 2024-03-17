Begin typing your search...

EMU services partially cancelled in Gudur section

Southern Railway on Saturday announced partial cancellation of EMU train services in Chennai Central and Gudur section between Ponneri and Minjur Railway stations.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|16 March 2024 9:00 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-03-16 21:00:53.0  )
CHENNAI: Southern Railway on Saturday announced partial cancellation of EMU train services in Chennai Central and Gudur section between Ponneri and Minjur Railway stations on 18th and 19th March from 09:25 hrs to 11:40 hrs. The services will be cancelled as part of the ongoing engineering works.

Train No. 42011, Moore Market Complex – Gummidipoondi EMU Local leaving Moore Market Complex at 09:30 hrs is partially cancelled between Minjur and Gummidipoondi. Train No. 42601, Chennai Beach – Gummidipoondi EMU Local leaving Chennai Beach at 09:40 hrs is partially cancelled between Ennore and Gummidipoondi.

Train No. 42013, Moore Market Complex – Gummidipoondi EMU Local leaving Moore Market Complex at 10:35 hrs is partially cancelled between Minjur and Gummidipoondi. Train No. 42014, Gummidipoondi – Moore Market Complex EMU Local leaving Gummidipoondi at 09:55 hrs is partially cancelled between Gummidipoondi and Minjur.

Train No. 42604, Gummidipoondi – Chennai Beach EMU Local leaving Gummidipoondi at 10:55 hrs is partially cancelled between Gummidipoondi and Ennore. Train No. 42408, Sullurupeta – Moore Market Complex EMU Local leaving Sullurupeta at 10:00 hrs is partially cancelled between Gummidipoondi and Moore Market Complex, a Southern Railway press release said.

