EMU, MEMU trains partially cancelled on Chennai Central-Arakkonam section on Aug 19

CHENNAI: Several EMU and MEMU trains will be partially cancelled on Tuesday as part of ongoing engineering works in Chennai Central and Arakkonam section from 11:10 am to 1:10 pm, said a Southern Railway statement.

1. Moore Market Complex – Arakkonam EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 09:10 am, 11:00 am is partially cancelled between Tiruvallur and Arakkonam on Tuesday.

2. Moore Market Complex - Tiruttani EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 10:00 am is partially cancelled between Tiruvallur and Tiruttani on 20 August.

3. Arakkonam - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Arakkonam at 11:15 am, 12. 00 pm is partially cancelled between Arakkonam and Tiruvallur on Tuesday.

4. Tiruttani - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Tiruttani at 12:35 pm is partially cancelled between Tiruttani and Tiruvallur on 20 August.

5. Vellore Cantonment - Arakkonam MEMU leaving Vellore Cantonment at 10:00 am is partially cancelled between Chitteri and Arakkonam on 20 August.

6. Moore Market Complex – Tirupati MEMU special leaving Moore Market Complex at 09:50 am is partially cancelled between Moore Market Complex and Tiruttani on 20 August, added the statement.