Employee tortured for ‘stealing’ brass utensils kills self; cops book boss, aides

CHENNAI: The city police are on the lookout for at least three persons linked to a construction firm in Manali after one employee died by suicide on October 14, after allegedly being tortured for ‘stealing’ brass utensils.

Police said that the deceased took the extreme step after the employer, his son, and a couple of other staff tortured him suspecting him of stealing brass utensils.

Police identified the deceased as V Saravanan, an electrician, staying in Puzhal and working in the construction firm in Manali.

Police probe veered towards abetment of suicide after the doctors who performed the autopsy told investigation officers that the deceased man had severe injuries and bruises on his thighs and legs.

Inquiries revealed that the construction firm owner Shanmugasundaram, his son Rishi, and two staff Vadivel and Sundaramurthy, had taken Saravanan in a car and thrashed him at a secluded place on suspicion of theft.

Following the revelation of torture, Puzhal police altered the case from unnatural death to abetment of suicide on October 18.

The police team is looking out for absconding suspects.