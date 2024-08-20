Elevated road along ECR to start from Tidel Park Junction, cut travel time to 20 mins

CHENNAI: Public Works and Highways Minister EV Velu on Monday reviewed the proposed elevated road on East Coast Road which would begin from Tidel Park Junction and end at Uthandi to help motorists avoid 17 traffic junctions.

The proposed elevated road which runs a total distance of 15 km will start at Tidel Park Junction and end at Uthandi passing over LB Road Junction, Kottivakkam, Neelankarai, Injambakkam and Akkarai. "To cater to the needs of the local public, the elevated road will have entry and exit at LB Road junction, Tiruvanmiyur RTO Office, Neelangarai, Injambakkam and Akkarai," Velu said after reviewing the ECR stretch.

The minister noted that 17 traffic signals dot the Tiruvanmiyur-Uthandi stretch and it takes around 45 to 60 minutes to cross the 15-km stretch. "The road currently carries 69,000 vehicles per day. There are 347 minor roads and streets on both sides of the road. Despite the widening of the road, traffic congestion continues to happen due to the high density of vehicular movement. Considering this, the government is considering the elevated road feasibility study," he said.

ALSO READ | No, ECR widening won't finish on time. This is why

Once ready, the motorists can cross the stretch in 20 minutes. Velu said, adding the elevated road does not require additional land acquisition other than that for the six-laning works. "The construction should be completed in 18 months," the minister instructed the officials.

The minister said to reduce the traffic congestion, the highways department has taken up the six-laning of an 8.8-km stretch on ECR from Tiruvanmiyur to Akkarai. The government has given administrative sanction to acquire land for works at Rs 940 crore.

"The road widening has been taken up in four phases - Tiruvanmiyur, Kottivakkam, Palavakkam and Neelankarai, and Akkarai. The works are already under way at Kottivakkam, Palavakkam, Neelankarai, and Akkarai and are expected to be completed by April 2025, he said.

"The stormwater drain works have already begun in the places where the land acquisition process is completed," the minister said.