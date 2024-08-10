Elderly passenger dies of cardiac arrest on Chennai - Frankfurt flight

CHENNAI: A 90-year-old passenger on a Chennai-bound flight from Frankfurt died of cardiac arrest on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Jagganathan (90) from Alwarpet, travelled in the flight and suffered from severe chest pain.

The flight attendants administered first aid when he felt discomfort and informed the pilot about the medical emergency.

It is reported that the pilot immediately informed the Airport Traffic Control (ATC) to make medical arrangements at Chennai Airport.

When the flight landed at airport at midnight, the airport medical team rushed inside the flight.

The medical team said that Jagannathan had died mid-air due to probable cardiac arrest.

Later, the airport police shifted the body for autopsy to the Chromepet Government Hospital.

As a passenger died mid-air, the pilots announced that the passengers would be asked to re-board after the plane is fully cleaned and arrangements are made.

Around 196 passengers had boarded the flight from Chennai to Frankfrut, and the flight, which was supposed to depart from Chennai at 1.50 AM, took off at 4.20 AM.