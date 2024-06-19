Elderly cleaner crushed to death between two trucks in Madhavaram; driver had pressed accelerator while reversing vehicle

CHENNAI: A 65-year-old truck cleaner was crushed to death between two trucks near Madhavaram Electricity board office area on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as P Mapuchand of Kadappa, Andhra Pradesh. Police said that he was helping the driver of his truck to park the vehicle when the mishap happened.

At around 6 pm, the driver of the Andhra Pradesh-registered truck, Jaffer Sadiq, was reversing the vehicle to park it when he accidentally pressed the accelerator, causing it to speed and hit the elderly cleaner who was standing behind the truck to guide the driver. The man got trapped against another truck behind him, a stationary Tamil Nadu-registered one, and was crushed to death.

Passersby alerted the police after which personnel from Madhavaram TIW (Traffic Investigation Wing) rushed to the scene and recovered the elderly man’s body and sent it for a post-mortem examination.

The drivers of both the trucks have been booked under section 304 A (causing death due to negligence).