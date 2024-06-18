8 of a family in Royapettah GH after consuming food cooked using oil with dead rat

CHENNAI: As many as eight people from a family fell ill after consuming food that was contaminated due to a dead rat that fell in the cooking oil.

All of them were taken to the Government Royapettah Hospital on Monday night and are under treatment currently.

The family including two four-year-old children reside in Mylapore and had accidentally consumed food prepared in the cooking oil that was infected as a dead rat had fallen in it.

The family members were immediately checked and put on fluids and antibiotics as six of them had reported symptoms of food poisoning.

Currently, all of them are stable and six of them are under observation, while the children are stable and do not require admission.

The hospital authorities said that the family seems to have mistakenly consumed the food and are currently out of danger.

They are being managed with antibiotics and responding well.