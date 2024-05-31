Eight including college students detained for ransacking Advocate's office in Anna Nagar

CHENNAI: City Police detained eight persons including college students for allegedly trespassing into an advocate's office in Anna Nagar and threatening the staff there.

Police sources said that the advocate, Vijayakumar (35) of Koyambedu has his office in Anna Nagar (west).

On Thursday, a gang led by a history sheeter, Vicky barged into the office and threatened another advocate, Karthik who was there.

They threatened Karthik by giving him a phone and asked him to speak to his boss who was on the other end of the line.

A history sheeter, Sethupathi was on the other end and he demanded Karthik to ensure that Vijayakumar speaks with him.

Police were tipped off about the incident after which a team from Anna Nagar police reached the scene and rounded up Vicky and his accomplices.

Police said that some of them are college students.

Vicky is a C category rowdy and has several cases against him.

Further investigations are on.