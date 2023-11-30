Efforts on to bring Bawaria gang leader: TN govt

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government submitted before the Madras High Court (MHC) that a Prison Transit (PT) warrant application has been filed in Udhagamandalam judicial magistrate to obtain the Bawaria gang leader, who poached tigers in Sathyamangalam reserved forest.

A special bench of the Madras High Court, comprising Justice N Satish Kumar and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy heard the tiger poaching cases.

The counsel appeared for the State stated that the application for a PT warrant to obtain a top leader of the Bawaria gang, who indulged in tiger poaching at Sathyamangalam reserved forest is now under the custody of Maharashtra police, and is returned on jurisdiction aspect.

Hence, the new application for a PT warrant before the Udhagamandalam judicial magistrate will be filed and sought time.

After the submission, the bench directed the State to submit the PT warrant application and adjourned the matter on Friday.

On October 13, the MHC directed the State to secure the Bawaria gang leader who is alleged to have poaching tigers in Sathyamangalam reserved forest and investigate the matter.