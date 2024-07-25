Ee Paa’s play Kongai Thee spotlights Sangam age patriarchy

CHENNAI: Indira Parthasarathy celebrated his 95th birthday this year on July 10. Ee Paa, how he likes to be addressed, couldn’t have possibly celebrated the day any better than witnessing Kongai Thee, presented in all its glory.

“I was indulged in research on Kongai Thee, which is a play based on Silappadhikaram, the foremost among the five classical Tamil epics by Ee Paa sir, for more than a year. I vividly remember discussing the plan of bringing to life one of his greatest works at the time,” says Swaminathan, who is the actor and associate director of this live music theatre production.

“Ee Paa sir is quite a funny man, if you get to know him up close,” Swami says. He had facetiously stated how he might not be alive to the time the play takes its shape in the real world. “But for his age, he has the freedom to crack a joke of that nature, I suppose,” Swami giggles.

Ee Paa’s interpretation of the epic raises an uncomfortable, but important question of civilisational progress, that no matter how modern our society advances in technology and lifestyle, has societal power structures changed at all?

Swaminathan, actor-associate director of Kongai Thee

Swami explains, “Diving deep into the psychology of Kannagi, Kovalan and Madhavi, the play puts the spotlight on the oppressive nature of our gender power structure, and the need in today’s times, for a serious and critical examination of its consequences.”



Silappadhikaram captures the nuances of the life and time of people of that age. Unlike many other epics, which usually talk about gods and kings, Silappadhigaaram is called Kudimakkal Kaappiyam which translates to ‘people’s epic’.

“The music, dance, theatre, musical instruments, festivals, traditions, rituals, societal constructs and so much more find place in the epic, all of which need a lifetime to be understood,” Swami states.

Still from the play staged during its inauguration

Swami, along with his group used Ee Paa’s play to find access to the epic and have good reading portions of it to better understand the culture and the society as painted by Ilango Adigal.



“Silappadhigaaram is one of the foremost works in literature to extensively describe music and dance in such great detail. While creating the music for the play, the entirety of kaanal vari, arangetru kaathai and aaychiyar kuravai had to be studied to the best of our understanding and capacities,” he explains. It was certainly onerous for them to not get lost in the vastness and richness of the verses.

The team of Kongai Thee has ensured to take audiences 2,000 years back in time by staging its live music theatre production. It is inevitable to speak of music while speaking of Silappadhikaram. Ee paa’s conception of the play captures the musical elements in the epic beautifully.

Swami highlights, “We have attempted to use the yazh (arguably the first stringed instrument used in Tamil land) and have collaborated with the Uru band for this. They specialise in recreating ancient Tamil musical instruments and have helped us in understanding and using yazh. In addition, we also hope to use thudumbu and kudamuzha for percussion.”

Over decades, centuries and millennia, civilisations have evolved and changes have been at the heart of evolution. While so many things have changed owing to scientific and technological advancements, and our understanding of the rich history of mankind, it is important to acknowledge that some things may not have changed.

“The hope we have is that this Tamil language play will ask some uncomfortable questions of all of us, especially pertaining to gender power structures. The concept of Silappadhikaraam still finds resonance with the man and woman of today. Its contemporary relevance is not just coincidental. It deals with interpersonal relationships, beauty, hurt, anger, love, pain, loss, separation, sorrow, death and all themes that are timeless,” Swami adds.

Directed by G Krishnamurthy, and presented by Theatre Shraddha, Kongai Thee will see theatre actors like Latha Venkatraman, Sabarish, Shrinaagi Venkatesh, Sayujya Srinivasan amongst others. Sashi, Suraj G Shankar, Poornima Krishna Emani, Ashwin and Uru Band will be elevating the experience with live symphony.

Even after 2,000 years, what has changed? What has not? Why have they not changed? Come find answers to this at 6:30 pm on July 27 and 28 at Alliance Française of Madras.