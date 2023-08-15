Education must be moved to State list to abolish NEET: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said that the subject of education must be moved to the State list of the Constitution to abolish NEET.

Delivering his Independence Day speech after hoisting the national flag at Fort St George, Stalin referred to C N Annadurai and M Karunanidhi's push for autonomous states in the federal set up and said, "Whatever has a direct interface with the people must be added to the State list. Education in particular must be brought to the State list (of the Constitution). Only if we do it, can we eradicate (abolish) NEET like gruesome tests."

India, which is a union of states with diverse race, language, religion and culture, must go through holistic growth covering all, Stalin said, adding that the real tribute to the martyrs would be creating an Indian with high values like social justice, equality, fraternity, plurality, secularism and welfare of the oppressed.

"Let us safeguard the independence achieved through unity through the same unity. Let us uproot the forces sowing (seeds of) hatred, " the CM said.

Stating that there could not be a happier news than the spread of the social justice based Dravidian model of governance, which works on the principle of "everything for everyone", throughout India, Stalin said that Tamil Nadu was contributing to the overgrowth of the country through education, economy, health, agriculture, export and skilled manpower.