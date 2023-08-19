Education dept releases guidelines for teachers fixation

CHENNAI: For the fixation of Bachelors of Training (BT) teachers in schools for the academic year 2023-24, the School Education Department has recently released guidelines. The guidelines have been segregated as per classes and according to the Right to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act for Children.

For classes 1 to 5, as per RTE norms, additional teachers are required for each class. The guidelines noted that, for up to 60 students, two teachers are needed; for 61 to 90 students, three teachers are important; for 91 to 120 students, 4 teachers must be appointed, and for 121 to 200 students, 5 teachers are needed.

This additional allocation of teachers should not exceed the 40:1 student-teacher ratio, as per the official document.

Subsequently, for classes 6 to 8, a minimum of three teaching positions must be authorised in each school. "If there are 35 students in a section, then for every section, a teacher's position must be decided. When the student count reaches 50 for a section, the section can be bifurcated into two, and an additional teacher position can be created, " added the circular.

Additionally, for classes 6 and 10, the department guidelines mandated that in sections below 150 students, six teaching positions (1 for every 40 students) must be authorised, including a head teacher for one section. "And, for classes 9 and 10, if there are 40 students in a section (1:40), the section can be bifurcated into two," stated the circular.

Furthermore, in case of requiring additional teaching positions, it must be authorised based on the student count, both the pedagogical requirement, as well as the need of the school, must be taken into consideration, both subject-wise and specific priority in Science, Mathematics, English, Tamil, and Social Studies.

And, when making decisions about the appointment of contractual teachers, it must be ensured that each teacher is allocated a minimum of 28 class periods per week.