Edu dept collaborates with TNTEU for teacher training from Sept 11

CHENNAI: As teacher trainees will begin their practice in government and aided schools from September 11, the School Education Department has collaborated with Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University (TNTEU) to oversee teacher training programmes this year.

Students pursuing B.Ed. and M.Ed. programmes spend approximately 80 days each year in government schools for teacher training, thus calling for monitoring the same.

A comprehensive list of trainees has been provided to the primary education officers of the respective districts and to the school heads of government and aided schools.

The Chief Education Officers in each district have been directed to ensure that the colleges in their districts receive this list. Each college is responsible for sending the required number of trainees to schools and contacting TNTEU in case of discretion.

And, in case other universities want to collaborate with colleges (either government or private), TNTEU has requested them to meet the primary education officers of respective districts to provide the required allocation to the colleges on a priority basis.

Furthermore, private colleges can also request the allocation of schools for teaching practice in their vicinity, and the primary education officers will provide the allocation as requested by the college. If the allocation for teacher training is higher than the required number, trainees will be allocated in categories such as; higher secondary/middle schools and primary schools.

“The headmasters of higher secondary/middle schools and primary schools should send the trainees in such a way that enhances their teaching practice in teaching and learning,” a circular issued regarding this stated.

“Trainees who undergo teacher training practice should be provided with the opportunity to practice teaching in higher secondary and primary schools in two separate groups in a phased manner, along with the issuance of certificates under the category of teacher training,” the circular added.