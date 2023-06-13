ED sleuths raid Senthilbalaji's office at Secretariat

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted searches against Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji and some others as part of a money laundering investigation.

The raids are being carried out at Balaji's residence and office at the Secretariat at the state capital and his native Karur.

ED officials are also conducting raids at the minister's government residence in Chennai, at RA Puram and Abhiramapuram.

The Supreme Court had last month allowed a police and ED probe into an alleged cash-for-jobs scam against Balaji, who also holds the Prohibition and Excise portfolio.

Last month, the Income-tax department too had searched people close to Balaji in the state. Responding to the ED searches today, Balaji said he was ''ready to extend full cooperation'' to the investigating agency.

''With what intention they have come, what are they looking for, we will see. Let it get over,'' he told reporters

In front of the Minister's house on the Chennai Greenway road 20 paramilitary personnel have been assembled.