ED raids on city-based firm lead to seizure of property documents worth Rs 450 crore

CHENNAI: Searches by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at seven locations linked to Sylvanus King Peter, promoter of city-based Ocean Group, based on a complaint by his estranged business partner has revealed that there was an illegal dilution of the former partner’s equity from 50 % to 10% in Ocean Lifespace India private limited.

ED is also investigating the one-time settlement of Rs 50 crore paid by Peter’s company after the complainant (the former business partner) approached the City police.

ED officials initiated investigations on the basis of First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) alleging offenses such as cheating, fraud, forgery, misrepresentation, and criminal breach of trust against Sylvanus King Peter, Anitha Bai Sylvanus King Peter and Sally Melissa, based on a complaint from the co-founder B Sriram.

“The appointment of Peter’s family members was aimed to oust the complainant,” an official release stated. Additionally, it was revealed that the complainant, instead of honouring the NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) forum decision, approached city police, resulting in a one-time settlement of Rs 50 crore, despite the actual claim being Rs 13 crore, which is under investigation, the release further added.