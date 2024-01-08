ED objects the bail plea of V Senthilbalaji before Sessions court

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has vehemently opposed the bail plea of jailed minister V Senthilbalaji, in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case before the Principal Sessions Court, Chennai.

The bail plea of Senthilbalaji was listed before the Principal Sessions Judge S Alli. The ED advocate sought for a short pass-over to accommodate senior counsel to appear.

However, the judge expressed her displeasure as the ED had not submitted a counter affidavit in compliance with the earlier direction.

Later, the ED submitted the counter affidavit objecting to the bail plea of Senthilbalaji. It was submitted that if Senthilbalaji was granted bail he would destroy the evidence as he is an influential person in the government as he still holds the ministership after being arrested in the PMLA case.

The ED also objected to the submission of Senthilbalaji that he is in jail for 182 days, from June 14, 2023, to July 17 he was admitted to the hospital for his health complications, and from July 15, 2023, to October 9 he was transferred to Puzhal prison hospital.

After the Submission, the judge posted the matter to Tuesday (January 9) for further submissions.

Senthilbalaji was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), by the ED on June 14 at his residence in Chennai.

The investigating agency registered the PMLA case against Senthilbalaji over an alleged cash-for-jobs scam during his tenure as Transport Minister in the then AIADMK regime.

Later Senthilbalaji was produced before the sessions court in Chennai on August 12 and the ED submitted a charge sheet of about 200 pages and 3000 pages of documents related to the investigation in a sealed cover.

The Principal Sessions court refused the earlier two pleas of Senthilbalaji seeking to grant bail and the Madras High Court also dismissed his bail plea under medical grounds.

During the appeal, the Supreme Court refused Senthilbalaji's plea and directed him to approach the lower court.

After the Supreme Court's direction, Senthilbalaji approached the Principal Sessions court for the third time seeking bail.