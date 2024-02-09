E42 Appoints Jonathan Jewett as CGO for Americas

CHENNAI: E42, the world’s leading AI and NLP-powered no-code Cognitive Process Automation (CPA) platform to build AI co-workers, has onboarded Jonathan Jewett as the Chief Growth Officer for the Americas. In this new role, Jonathan will spearhead sales initiatives and be key to the US expansion strategy of the company.

Jonathan brings to the table 20+ years of experience and a proven track record of achieving multimillion-dollar revenue results. With a rich background in leadership, steering sales, marketing, and allied teams to surpass revenue goals, he is well-poised to contribute to E42’s mission of bringing end-to-end automation across enterprise processes, particularly in South and North America.

Reflecting on the new hiring, Animesh Samuel, CEO and Co-Founder, E42, said "We are extremely thrilled to have Jonathan as our Chief Growth Officer for the Americas. His impressive track record and leadership skills align perfectly with our vision of revolutionizing how enterprises approach automation. With his acumen to effectively evaluate the financial landscape in comparison to market trends and competitors, we are confident to scale the heights in the enormous US market."

Speaking about the new role, Jonathan Jewett, Chief Growth Officer—Americas, E42, said, “I'm thrilled to join a team and organization that's pushing the tech envelope and revolutionizing the future of automation. E42's AI technology is a definite game-changer, and US companies are more than ready to leverage our powerful platform to increase productivity and profitability. I'm looking forward to building the US team, turbocharging growth for our clients, and establishing E42 as a market leader in this exciting new space.”