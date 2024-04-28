E-auto feeder service at St Thomas Mount, Alandur Metro stations kept unused

CHENNAI: The e-auto feeder service, Leggo, introduced to cater last mile connectivity in Metro stations is laying unused at St Thomas Metro station and commuters claim that the service that was introduced at Alandur Metro station in November 2022 is now unavailable as the autos were also not seen.

For easy commuting of passengers from their locations to respective Metro stations, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) in 2022 introduced electric autos at Arignar Anna Alandur Metro station.

The e-auto feeder service named as M-Auto Pride (LEGGO) was launched to both strengthen the last-mile connectivity along with reducing the travel expenses of passengers in Metro Rail.

The pilot initiative was fixed at the rate of Rs 12/km as an introductory offer.

But, the passengers of both the St Thomas and Alandur Metro stations have alleged that the e-autos at both the stations have not been in use since December last year.

Speaking to DT NEXT, a regular passenger said, "The e-autos at St Thomas Metro can be seen left deserted and hardly in service. With last-mile connectivity in demand at all stations, it is disappointing CMRL has not acted on it."

Meanwhile, another passenger pointed out that the service was initially introduced at Alandur Metro station, but at present the e-autos are nowhere to be seen at the station.

However, a CMRL staff noted that the e-auto services at St Thomas Mount station have not been in use since December last year and the state of e-autos at Alandur Metro station is unclear.