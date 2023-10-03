Duo injured in brawl at popular nightclub in Chennai

CHENNAI: Two people, both scions of popular business groups in the city, were allegedly attacked in a drunken brawl at a nightclub in the city on Sunday night.

One of the injured is the son of the managing director of a vernacular periodical, while the other is the son of a prominent construction company owner in the city. The injured were identified as Shibi Ravilla (29) of Kottivakkam and P Amarnath (29) of Guindy.

According to police sources, the duo was at a club on Chamiers Road, Alwarpet, when the incident happened during the early hours of Sunday. The club is frequented by celebrities from Tamil film industry and the who-is-who of the city.

Around 3 am on Monday, the duo allegedly got into an argument with a group. As the argument escalated, the group allegedly ganged up and assaulted the two of them. Shibi Ravilla was administered seven sutures on his head while Amarnath had a broken nose in the attack.

The Abiramapuram police have registered a case and launched a search for the gang who attacked the duo. Further investigations are on.