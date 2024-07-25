CHENNAI: A dump yard catches fire in Pallikaranai on Thursday morning.

A dumpyard belonging to the Chennai corporation is situated in Balaji Nagar in Pallikaranai.

On Thursday around 5.30 am heavy smoke started to emit from the dumpyard and within a few minutes it caught fire. Since the entire locality was covered with thick smoke the residents suffered breathing problems and eye irritation.

The road was also covered by the smoke, lowering the visibility and making the commuters turn on the fog lamps.

Meanwhile, the fire and rescue team from Velachery, Thoraipakkam, Medavakkam and Ashok Nagar rushed to the spot and doused the fire after a few hours of struggle.

The Pallikaranai police have registered a case and are investigating the reason behind the fire.

The police are browsing the CCTV to find out whether it was an accidental fire or any antisocial elements behind this.