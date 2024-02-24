Dubai-Kuala Lumpur flight makes emergency landing at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: The Dubai-Kuala Lumpur flight made an emergency landing in the Chennai airport after a 57-year-old woman suffered chest pain on Saturday morning.

The woman died on the flight due to cardiac arrest, and her body was sent to Chromepet GH.

The Emirates Airlines flight from Dubai was heading towards Kuala Lumpur on Saturday morning with 268 passengers.

When the flight was in mid-air Rashida Ahamed of Malaysia suffered severe chest pain and became unconscious in her seat.

Soon, the air hostess informed the pilot, and since Chennai was the nearest International airport the pilot sought permission from the ATC to make an emergency landing in Chennai.

The officers after getting permission from Delhi allowed the flight to land in Chennai and made all the arrangements in the runway for the medical emergency.

Later, the flight landed in the Chennai airport and the medical team who rushed inside the flight found that Rashida Ahamed had died already due to cardiac arrest.

The airport police visited the spot and they sent the body for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH the police during inquiry found that Rashida was returning home after completing her holy trip to Jeddah.

The officials informed the Malaysian embassy and the body would be taken to Malaysia soon.

Meanwhile, the Emirates Airlines flight departed to Kuala Lumpur with 267 passengers after two hours delay on Saturday morning.