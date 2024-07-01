DT NEXT impact: Tiruvallur govt hospital fixes purified drinking water shortage

CXHENNAI: After DT Next reported the shortage of drinking water at the Tiruvallur Government Hospital, the management has ensured the availability of RO-purified drinking water on all floors of the medical facility.

Earlier, it was found that the RO unit at the hospital would occasionally not function, leading to a water shortage, and as a result, patients, attendants and staff had to resort to buying packaged water from outside the GH. If the main building did not have water, they had to visit other blocks in search of water to drink.

When DT Next visited the hospital on Sunday after receiving information that the water shortage issue had been addressed, attendants expressed their satisfaction with the drinking water arrangements as all the floors have RO water facilities now.

"For the past seven days, there has been no water shortage in the hospital's main building. Now I do not have to buy water bottles from outside the hospital. Whenever the RO system stops working, it is fixed within half an hour. We don’t have to climb up and down the stairs anymore as water is available near the ward itself," an attendant said.

Earlier, only normal purified water was provided in the hospital's main building but now hot and cold water is being dispended, too, said a patient, who added that it was preferable to consume tablets with lukewarm water.