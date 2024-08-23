DT HEALTH: What are common myths about paediatric organ donation

CHENNAI: Organ donation is a critical aspect of healthcare that saves countless lives each year. However, paediatric organ donation is often surrounded by myths and misconceptions, causing unnecessary hesitation among potential donors.

It is a common myth that children’s organs are too small to be transplanted into adults but paediatric organs can indeed be transplanted into adults. While size does matter in organ transplantation, many paediatric organs are suitable for adult recipients.

Dr Nivas Venkatachalapathi, Liver transplant and HPB surgeon, Apollo Hospitals says it is believed that only children can receive paediatric organs but due to size and medical compatibility, adults can also be recipients.

Talking about the myth that pediatric organ donation will delay funeral arrangements significantly, he said that the organ donation process is conducted with urgency and efficiency to minimise delays. The process respects the family’s need to grieve and say goodbye.

He said that there is a myth that if my child is an organ donor, they won’t receive the best medical care. However, doctors say that organ donation is only considered after all life-saving efforts have been exhausted and brain death has been confirmed.

Moreover, pediatric organ donation does not disfigure the body as surgeons ensure that the body is treated with respect and dignity and families can still have open-casket funerals if they wish.

Dr Nivas said that people believe that a child’s organs won’t be used if they have health conditions but many health conditions do not automatically disqualify a child from being an organ donor and each potential donor is evaluated individually.

Also, there is a significant need for pediatric organ donors and children waiting for organ transplants often require organs that are appropriately sized for their smaller bodies.