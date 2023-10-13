DT Health: Lifesaving role of donor human milk

CHENNAI: Ensuring the safety and quality of donor human milk is important to safeguard the health of vulnerable infants relying on it. Doctors say that proper storage, labeling, and pasteurisation techniques should be employed to maintain the milk’s nutritional integrity.

During transit, temperature-controlled methods need to be utilised to preserve the safety of donor human milk.

Dr N Chandra Kumar, Senior Consultant & Head, Department of Neonatology, Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital says that for premature infants, there is no substitute quite like the mother’s own milk.

Its unparalleled composition of proteins, fats, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals provides the essential nutrients crucial for their growth, neurodevelopment, and overall health.

“Donor human milk contains a wealth of immune-boosting components, including antibodies, immunoglobulins, and antimicrobial proteins, which further enhance the premature infant’s underdeveloped immune system and the development of the infant’s gut,” he adds.

Giving premature babies human breast milk from a donor can significantly reduce the chances of getting Necrotizing enterocolitis, a gastrointestinal illness because the milk has protective elements.

Dr Chandra added that giving premature babies pasteurized human breast milk along with other medications can help lower the risk of developing sepsis.

Donor human milk, being easily digestible and gentle on the gastrointestinal tract, also aids in improving feed tolerance and reducing complications related to feeding, ensuring that these infants receive vital nutrition without added stress to their fragile bodies.

Premature infants receiving donor milk benefit from crucial nutrients that promote optimal brain growth and neurodevelopment during their critical early stages of life.