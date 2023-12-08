DT Health: Irregular periods: Factors behind its occurrence

CHENNAI: Menstruation, a natural and cyclical occurrence in a woman’s life, typically happens once a month. However, in some cases, women may experience menstruation twice a month. This irregularity can be concerning and may warrant a closer look into the underlying factors such as PCOS, thyroid disorders, and others, contributing to this phenomenon.

One of the most frequent reasons behind experiencing two periods in a month is hormonal imbalance. Hormones like estrogen and progesterone play a pivotal role in regulating the menstrual cycle. An imbalance in these hormones can lead to irregular periods, including more frequent menstruation.

Obstetricians say that high levels of stress can disrupt the normal functioning of the menstrual cycle. Chronic Stress may lead to hormonal imbalances and erratic menstrual patterns, causing more frequent periods.

Dr Sirisha Mallamuri, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynecologist, Ankura Hospital says that Polycystic Ovary Syndrome is a common hormonal disorder that can result in irregular periods and also might cause periods twice in a month. Women with PCOS often experience multiple small cysts on their ovaries, which can interfere with the regularity of their menstrual cycles. Uterine fibroids can also be responsible as they can lead to heavy or irregular bleeding, sometimes causing two periods in a month.” She added that some forms of birth control, such as certain birth control pills or intrauterine devices (IUDs), can alter menstrual patterns. Perimenopause is the transitional phase leading up to menopause and hormonal fluctuations can cause irregular periods, including having two periods in a month.

Thyroid conditions, such as hyperthyroidism, can also disrupt the menstrual cycle. Doctors say that if you find yourself menstruating twice a month or experiencing irregular periods, it’s essential to consult a healthcare provider.

Importance of early pregnancy scan

An early pregnancy scan, also referred to as a dating scan is usually recommended between 6-10 weeks of pregnancy. It is the first scan of the pregnancy period and is important to confirm the pregnancy. It also aids in estimating the gestational age and the birthing date. There are two ways to perform an early pregnancy scan including a transabdominal scan and a transvaginal scan.









Dr Sindhuja Amalraj MD, Radiology Consultant Fetal Radiologist, Apollo Cradle & Children’s Hospital

Transabdominal scans can confirm pregnancy and to determine gestational age of the fetus. A transvaginal scan provides excellent resolution aiding in minute measurements, and details, and detects the fetal heartbeat as early as five and a half weeks into pregnancy.

Why should an early pregnancy scan be done?

Ectopic pregnancy: To identify if the pregnancy is intrauterine or ectopic. An ectopic gestation is when the fertilised ovum has implanted outside the uterine cavity most commonly in the fallopian tube. Ectopic pregnancy can be fatal if not detected early.

Gestational age: Once an intrauterine gestational sac has been identified, the yolk sac is the next structure to develop followed by the fetal pole. Measuring the crown-rump length – CRL – of the fetus establishes the gestational age, that is how many weeks into the pregnancy the mother is. An early scan helps in determining the gestational age.

Fetus count: An early scan also ascertains the number of fetuses in the womb.

Growth of the fetus: Another vital use of the early pregnancy scan is detecting the fetal heartbeat and measuring the fetal heart rate, which can be done from 6 weeks onwards. And continuous monitoring of growth of the fetus over the gestation period.

High risk pregnancy: A scan is required for a high-risk pregnancy as it provides valuable information about the health of the mother and baby. The scan can help the doctor to identify and manage any potential complications, and to provide the best possible care for the mother and baby.

Scale up PrEP to prevent HIV, say experts

Despite continued disease awareness efforts, lack of awareness of HIV/AIDS persists in general population clubbed with stigma around the disease. According to the. National AIDS Control organisation India HIV Estimates Factsheet 2021, annual infection rates of HIV in India are estimated to be around 62,000, and AIDS-related deaths are estimated to be at 41,000 in 2021.

Among these attempts to tackle HIV, one such paradigm shift has been to scale up pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) — a practice to reduce the risk of transmission of HIV. Experts believe that efforts need to be strengthened to scale up PrEP and create awareness about the PrEP regimen among high-risk target groups.

Renowned infectious disease specialist of the city, Chief and Director of Infectious Diseases Medical Centre at Voluntary Health Services Dr N Kumarasamy, said, “PrEP is a prevention strategy that prevents HIV infection. The medications are quite effective for high-risk population who are exposed to HIV through injection drug use and multiple sexual partners”.

Dr V Ramasubramanian said, “Several studies have found strong efficacy of PrEP in preventing HIV infection among individuals who have taken PrEP medicines correctly. Adherence to PrEP medications is important to achieve the effect of HIV prevention among PrEP users. Barriers to PrEP includes PrEP-related stigma, pill burden, doubting PrEP efficacy, the complexities of the timing, and schedule otaking PrEP and PrEP characteristics.”