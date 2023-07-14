DT Health: Advanced services in gynaecology at Gleneagles Hosp

CHENNAI: Gleneagles Global Health City has entered into a collaboration with Dr Jay Mehta, Scientific Director of Shree IVF Clinic, Mumbai to bring advanced gynaecology services to the residents of Tamil Nadu.

As part of the, Gleneagles Global Health City launched the Centre for Mullerian anomalies on Thursday, in the presence of Dr Alok Khullar, CEO, Gleneagles Global Health City and Dr Padmapriya Vivek, head of the department of Obstetrics, G & Fertility Medicine at the hospital.

This centre will enable the institution to provide specialised treatment for patients born with an abnormal or absent uterus. Dr Padmapriya Vivek and Dr Jay Mehta will lead the efforts in this centre, combining their expertise in gynaecology, laparoscopic surgery, and in-vitro fertilization (IVF) to offer comprehensive care tailored to the unique needs of these patients.

The collaboration will focus on utilising advanced laparoscopic techniques and providing personalised care for various conditions, including but not limited to fistula repair, hysterectomy, myomectomy, dysfunctional uterine bleeding, fibroids, endometriosis, infertility, multiple IVF failures, advanced hysteroscopic procedures, as well as Mullerian anomalies.