DT Campus: Scholarship Alert

Kotak Suraksha Scholarship Prog

Description: Kotak Securities Limited (KSL) invites applications from studentsstudying in Classes 9 to 12 or pursuing general/professional graduation.

Eligibility: Open to PwD applicants currently studying in Classes 9 to 12 or pursuing general/professional graduation in India. Applicants must have secured at least 55% marks in their previous academic year. PAN India applicants are eligible. Annual family income of the applicants must not exceed Rs 3,20,000.

Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship up to Rs 1,00,000 per year

Last Date to Apply: April 30

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/KSSP1

Bhumi Fellowship Programme in India

Description: Bhumi Fellowship Program in India 2024-26 is a 2-year, full-time paid programme designed to develop future education leaders. It provides young graduates with hands-on training and experience in teaching and transforming schools in India.

Eligibility: Open to individuals aged 20-30 with a degree in Social Work, Education, or Engineering, who are willing to commit to a two-year full-time fellowship and are based in Chennai or willing to relocate.

Prizes & Rewards: A monthly grant of Rs 25,500 and other benefits

Last Date to Apply: May 30

Application mode: Online Applications Only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/THBF5

University of Bath GREAT Scholarship

Description: University of Bath GREAT Scholarship, India 2024 is an opportunity offered by the University of Bath in collaboration with the British Council's Study UK campaign. Under this programme, students from 15 countries including India will receive financial support to pursue postgraduate study in the UK.

Eligibility: Open to Indian citizens with a valid passport who hold an offer for a full-time, postgraduate taught master's course at the University of Bath. Candidates must be classified as international students for tuition fee purposes and demonstrate an outstanding academic background.

Prizes & Rewards: A partial tuition fee of £10,000 for one year of study

Last Date to Apply: May 20

Application mode: Online Applications Only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/UBG01



