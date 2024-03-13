DT Campus: Scholarship Alert

The Anant Fellowship:

Description: The Anant Fellowship 2024-25 is an opportunity offered by Anant National University (India's First DesignX University) for undergraduate degree holders in any discipline. This global, year-long postgraduate programme prepares and empowers individuals to become solutionaries who can design, build, and preserve equitable built environments.

Eligibility: Open for undergraduate degree holders in any discipline who demonstrate a commitment to improving the built environment. Applicants must possess a strong academic record and extracurricular achievements. Prizes & Rewards: Up to 100% of the tuition fee and other benefits

Last Date to Apply: July 31

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url:

www.b4s.in/dtnt/TAFM1

British Council Scholarship for Women in STEM

Description: British Council Scholarship for Women in STEM 2024 is an opportunity offered by the British Council in partnership with UK universities for females pursuing postgraduate degrees in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields at selective universities in the UK.

Eligibility: Open for females from a specific country participating in the program.

Applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree in STEM subject and have secured admission to a pre-selected postgraduate program at a participating UK university.

Applicants must demonstrate a need for financial support/socio-economic need.

Applicants must meet the English language proficiency requirements for postgraduate study in the UK.

Prizes & Rewards: Full tuition fees, living stipend and other benefits

Last Date to Apply: April 30

Application mode:

Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/BCSM1

Teach for India Fellowship:

Description: Teach for India Fellowship 2024 is an opportunity offered by Teach for India (a non-profit organisation) to young graduates from universities and workplaces to serve as full-time teachers for children belonging to underserved communities. Under this fellowship, the selected fellows will explore the leadership knowledge, skills, and mindset required in the movement for educational equity.

Eligibility: Open for Indian citizens or Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) who have completed graduation by June/July 2024. Applicants must be applying for the first time for the 2024 Fellowship cohort (since July 2023).

Prizes & Rewards: A monthly stipend of Rs23,040 and other benefits

Last Date to Apply: March 17

Application mode:

Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/TFIF2