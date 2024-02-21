DT Campus: Scholarship alert

Bhalodia-Khetan Summer Research Excellence Award 2024

Description: Bhalodia-Khetan Summer Research Excellence Award 2024 is an opportunity offered by the Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar to honor and recognise outstanding research conducted by students participating in the Summer Research Internship Program (SRIP) at IIT Gandhinagar.

Eligibility: Open for students who have completed the Summer Research Internship Programme (SRIP) under the faculty guides’ evaluation at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Gandhinagar.

Prizes & Rewards: An award of Rs 50,000 (one-time)

Last Date to Apply: March 5

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/BKSA1







National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) Internship Programme 2024

Description: National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) Internship Programme 2024 is an opportunity offered by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India for students pursuing undergraduate, postgraduate, M.Phil and Ph.D. degree courses in various disciplines.

Eligibility: Open for Indian nationals pursuing undergraduate, postgraduate, M.Phil, and Ph.D. degree courses in specified disciplines.

Prizes & Rewards: A monthly stipend of Rs 8,000 and a completion certificate

Last Date to Apply: Round the year

Application mode: via post or email at: Deputy Secretary National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) 9th Floor, Chandralok Building, 36, Janpath, New Delhi – 110001 Email ID: naco.internship@gmail.com

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/NACO1





Summer Research Internship Programme (SRIP) 2024

Description: Summer Research Internship Program (SRIP) 2024 is a research opportunity offered by the Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar, to students pursuing bachelor’s or master’s degrees at institutions in India.

Eligibility: Open for Indian nationals pursuing a bachelor’s or master’s degree at an Indian institution.

Prizes & Rewards: A weekly stipend of ₹2,000 and other benefits

Last Date to Apply: March 5

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/SRIP2



