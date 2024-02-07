DT Campus: Scholarship Alert

CHENNAI: National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development Internship

Description: National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development Internship 2024 is an opportunity offered by the National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development (NIPCCD), New Delhi, for postgraduate and research students. This programme aims to familiarise interested and motivated students with the overall process of training and research in Women & Child Development schemes and programmes.

Eligibility: Open for postgraduate or research students pursuing studies at various universities and recognized research institutes.

Prizes & Rewards: A monthly honorarium of up to Rs 5,000 and other incentives

Last Date to Apply: March 31

Application mode: via email or post to: NIPCCD, Coordination Unit, 5 Siri Institutional Area, Hauz Khas New Delhi - 110016 Email ID: pu-nipccd@gov.in

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/NIPC1

The Secret of Work National Level Scholarship Test



Description: The Secret of Work National Level Scholarship Test 2024 is a competition organised by the Aaryajanani Trust (NGO) in association with Ramakrishna Math, for all youth aged between 18 and 30, regardless of qualifications or nationality.

Eligibility: Open for students aged between 18 to 30 years.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 50,000 (one-time)

Last Date to Apply: February 15

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/SWRN1





Narotam Sekhsaria Scholarship Programme

Description: Narotam Sekhsaria Scholarship Programme 2024 is a merit-based scholarship initiative of the Narotam Sekhsaria Foundation (a non-profit organisation set up by an endowment from Mr. Narotam Sekhsaria) to financially support meritorious Indian students who are willing to pursue higher studies from top-ranking institutions in India and abroad.

Eligibility: Open for Indian citizens under 30 (as of January 31st, 2024) who have completed or are nearing completion of their graduate degree from an accredited Indian university. Applicants must have enrolled in postgraduate degrees at top institutions in India or abroad, starting Fall 2024. Even applicants awaiting university acceptance can apply, but the scholarship is conditional upon securing admission.

Prizes & Rewards: Interest-free scholarship loan and mentorship guidance.

Last Date to Apply: March 14

Application mode: Online Applications Only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/NSP6